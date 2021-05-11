Here are 5 tips to save gas from AAA

Issues with the Colonial Pipeline have many concerned about a possible gas shortage.
Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday said there is no gas shortage in Alabama.
But, that hasn’t kept drivers from lining up for fuel, causing some stations to run out.
We checked AAA’s website for some tip on how to save gas.
Below are five highlights, and you can find many more HERE and check their gas prices monitor HERE
- Keep tires properly inflated. Underinflation reduces fuel economy
- Slow down and drive the speed limit. On the highway, aerodynamic drag causes fuel economy to drop off significantly as speeds increase above 50 mph.
- Avoid prolonged idling in general. If your car will be stopped for more than 60 seconds, shut off the engine to save fuel. Many newer cars have automatic engine stop-start systems that do this.
- When approaching a red light or stop sign, take your foot off the gas early and allow your car to coast down to a slower speed until it is time to brake.
- Minimize your use of air conditioning. Even at highway speeds, open windows have less effect on fuel economy than the engine power required to operate the air conditioning compressor.