(CNN) -- If you like watching humans blast things into space, you could be in for a feast this week.
Space companies intend to launch four rockets, if conditions are right -- and all of them are expected to be shown online.
Here's a schedule of what's launching, and when.
8:57 p.m. ET Tuesday: United Launch Alliance
What: The United Launch Alliance's Delta IV rocket is sending up a classified payload for the US National Reconnaissance Office.
Launch site: Vandenberg Air Force Base in California
How to watch: ulalaunch.com
9:07 a.m. ET Wednesday: SpaceX
What: SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket is to send up a GPS satellite for the US Air Force. This initially was scheduled for Tuesday morning, but the onboard flight computer aborted the launch, SpaceX said during a live webcast. The company is aiming for the next, 26-minute launch window that begins at 9:07 a.m. Wednesday.
Launch site: Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force station
How to watch: SpaceX's website
11:37 a.m. ET Wednesday: Arianespace
What: French company Arianespace is using a Soyuz rocket to take a satellite into space for the French Defense Ministry. This launch initially was scheduled for Tuesday, but was delayed because of weather conditions.
Launch site: The Guiana Space Center in French Guiana
How to watch: arianespace.com
Wednesday TBD: Blue Origin
What: This 10th test of Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket system is expected to send nine NASA-sponsored research and technology payloads into space. The launch was supposed to happen Tuesday, but it was scrubbed because of a "ground infrastructure issue." The company is trying to determine whether it can launch Wednesday.
Launch site: Near the town of Van Horn in West Texas
How to watch: BlueOrigin.com
Related Content
- Here are 4 rocket launches you could watch this week, conditions permitting
- WATCH: ULA successfully launches Decatur-made Delta IV rocket
- WATCH: ULA launches Decatur-made Atlas V rocket
- U.S. Space and Rocket Center launches rocket preservation project
- Decatur-made rocket launches NASA communications satellite
- NASA unveiled new hardware to help launch most powerful rocket
- Rocket City Fair announced
- Under two weeks away from Rocket City Classic
- U.S. Space and Rocket Center repainting rusting rocket
- Sierra Nevada signs contract to launch Dream Chaser spacecraft on Decatur-made rocket