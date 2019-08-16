Hepatitis A shot offered at Morgan County Jail

The Morgan County Jail offered Hepatitis A shots to inmates this week. This comes after an outbreak in Jackson and Dekalb Counties and parts of Tennessee and Georgia.

Although there is no breakout in Morgan County, the jail is taking preventative measures to make sure no outbreaks happen there.

The shot the jail offered to inmates was optional but out of approximately 600 inmates, 400 decided to take the shot.

Jails are at a high risk category for this disease because inmates live in tight areas. Hepatitis A can be spread through not washing your hands.

Public Information Officer, Mike Swafford told WAAY 31, "thankfully at Morgan County we're not at outbreak levels but this way the department of health felt they could get ahead of it and in addition to that we are also putting in parameters where as new inmates come in, we're continuing the same program"

Nurses from the local county department of health came into the jail on Thursday and Friday to assist with the shots.