Clear

Henry passes 2K, Titans beat Texans 41-38 on late field goal

Henry finished the regular season with a franchise-record 2,027 yards rushing to become the eighth player in NFL history to run for 2,000 yards. He passed Chris Johnson, who had 2,006 yards in 2009.

Posted: Jan 3, 2021 11:04 PM
Posted By: KRISTIE RIEKEN (AP)

HOUSTON (AP) — Derrick Henry ran into the NFL record books with the best game of his career on Sunday.

But it was a lucky bounce that gave the Tennessee Titans a win over Houston Texans and their first AFC South title since 2008.

Henry ran for a career-high 250 yards to surpass 2,000 yards rushing and rookie Sam Sloman’s 37-yard field goal bounced off the upright and through for the 41-38 victory.

“I told them I’m fortunate and proud to be their coach,” Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel said. “They don’t quit. They don’t give in and I know there’s times where you could. ... I think unfortunately that happens sometimes in this league. They didn’t. They battled back.”

The Titans (11-5) needed the air game to set up Sloman’s winner, though: a 52-yard reception by A.J. Brown moments after a 51-yard field goal by Houston tied it with 18 seconds left.

“In the end, we had some time and we executed and Ryan (Tannehill) and A.J. hooked up,” Vrabel said. “There’s a lot to fix and correct. We’re not going to apologize for winning 11 games in the National Football League.”

Tennessee will host Baltimore (11-5) on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. EST.

“It’s a legacy accomplishment,” safety Kevin Byard said. “Obviously very disappointed at how we finished the game defensively ... But at the end of the day, I’m not going to sit here and ... not celebrate winning the division.”

Henry finished the regular season with a franchise-record 2,027 yards rushing to become the eighth player in NFL history to run for 2,000 yards. He passed Chris Johnson, who had 2,006 yards in 2009.

Henry had touchdown runs of 52 and 6 yards in his third straight 200-yard rushing game against the Texans.

“I got it. I did it,” he said of joining the elite 2,000-yard rushing club. “But I ... wasn’t pressing for it, just wanted to be able to win the game as a team and make to the playoffs, win the division.”

Henry entered the game having already secured his second straight rushing title, making him the first player to lead the league in rushing in consecutive seasons since Hall of Famer LaDaianian Tomlinson in 2006-07. Second-place rusher Dalvin Cook of Minnesota entered the week with 1,557 yards rushing and missed Sunday’s game after the death of his father.

Henry, the 2015 Heisman Trophy winner, ran for 1,540 yards last season.

Tennessee had a three-point lead early in the fourth quarter when Tannehill was sacked on fourth-and-11 to give the Texans the ball at their 37. Houston took its first lead when Deshaun Watson found Pharaoh Brown on a 7-yard pass that made it 35-31 with about 10 minutes remaining.

The Titans then capped a long drive with a 5-yard TD run by Tannehill with less than two minutes remaining. Henry reached 2,000 yards with a 6-yard run early in that drive.

Tannehill threw for 216 yards and a touchdown and ran for two more scores. Watson threw for 365 yards and three touchdowns with an interception as the Texans (4-12) dropped their fifth in a row.

Watson’s big day gave him a career-best 4,823 yards passing this season to move him past Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes (4,740), who didn’t play Sunday, for first in the NFL.

Henry’s 6-yard run extended the lead to 24-9 early in the third quarter. But Watson connected with Brandin Cooks on a 38-yard TD pass to cut the lead to 24-15 after a missed extra point.

Tannehill’s 5-yard scramble made it 31-15 later in the third. Henry had a 45-yard run two plays earlier to set up the score.

Cooks grabbed a 20-yard TD reception on Houston’s next drive, but the 2-point conversion failed, leaving Houston down 31-21. Henry fumbled on Tennessee’s next drive at its 28. Watson’s 1-yard TD pass to David Johnson cut the lead to 31-28 late in the third.

INJURIES

Titans: G Roger Saffold left in the third quarter with an ankle injury and didn’t return.

Texans: LT Laremy Tunsil sat out on Sunday with an ankle injury.

WATT’S FUTURE

Houston defensive end J.J. Watt is under contract for one more season, but has said he doesn’t want to be part of a rebuilding team, leading to speculation that he could be traded this offseason.

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year reflected on the possibility that Sunday could be his last time playing in front of the fans he’s loved for a decade.

“I’ve certainly considered it but... there’s too many unknowns to really know,” he said. “But if it is, it’s unfortunate that it wasn’t in front of a full stadium ... but I hope they know how I feel about them and how thankful I am and I’ve tried to do everything I possibly can and give everything I possibly have.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 33°
Fayetteville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Decatur
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Scottsboro
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 369458

Reported Deaths: 4872
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson53621719
Mobile26431508
Madison23115179
Tuscaloosa18947218
Montgomery16333276
Shelby16034103
Baldwin13955169
Morgan1091289
Lee1050875
Etowah1026596
Calhoun9692157
Marshall929386
Houston745464
Cullman724278
DeKalb700462
Limestone699258
St. Clair670973
Elmore662583
Lauderdale661370
Walker5357138
Talladega525476
Jackson521734
Colbert473060
Blount472963
Autauga426850
Coffee367838
Dale340463
Franklin331737
Chilton301954
Covington294840
Russell28426
Dallas282743
Escambia271334
Clarke243826
Tallapoosa239598
Chambers238663
Marion213443
Lawrence210243
Pike203623
Winston202130
Bibb186346
Marengo182126
Pickens176326
Geneva172020
Butler153045
Barbour152833
Hale149233
Fayette145619
Cherokee143522
Henry12848
Randolph126730
Monroe123111
Washington121124
Clay115834
Lamar106915
Cleburne104616
Macon101130
Crenshaw96336
Lowndes95632
Wilcox89419
Bullock89222
Perry88310
Conecuh86517
Sumter86324
Greene68220
Coosa5237
Choctaw49222
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 604132

Reported Deaths: 6970
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby68426911
Davidson62841572
Knox33602299
Hamilton29398274
Rutherford29250244
Williamson18533121
Unassigned1802091
Sumner16241207
Out of TN1472662
Wilson12828128
Montgomery11869126
Sullivan11106181
Washington10542165
Blount1032499
Maury9530105
Bradley936073
Sevier918073
Putnam8957121
Madison8203153
Robertson671775
Hamblen604489
Anderson587972
Greene571393
Tipton555654
Gibson513393
Coffee502865
Dickson477061
Bedford472363
Cumberland463551
Carter458787
Roane454057
Lawrence451959
Warren451443
McMinn449866
Dyer434270
Loudon431039
Jefferson402165
Monroe395256
Hawkins377856
Obion370071
Franklin363848
Fayette345048
Lincoln337834
Rhea330049
Weakley314143
Henderson302544
Cocke296845
Cheatham296624
Marshall293130
Campbell288337
Hardeman287642
White282239
Giles275761
Carroll274252
Hardin271335
Lauderdale269429
Macon263745
Wayne245317
Henry236138
Overton224341
Haywood222536
Trousdale218212
DeKalb215733
McNairy210838
Smith207324
Scott204825
Hickman196626
Fentress194629
Marion193226
Grainger184326
Johnson181328
Claiborne173419
Crockett166929
Bledsoe16229
Morgan160411
Chester154831
Unicoi148240
Lake146413
Cannon140715
Decatur136221
Union125517
Grundy123619
Polk121816
Benton119931
Sequatchie119717
Humphreys119112
Lewis116619
Meigs98516
Jackson97019
Stewart91520
Perry86723
Clay85323
Houston82222
Moore7156
Pickett58517
Van Buren5626
Hancock3385

Most Popular Stories

Community Events