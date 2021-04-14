Henagar man arrested after standoff with DeKalb County authorities, FBI

A Henager man is in custody after a standoff with law enforcement in DeKalb County.

It happened on Tuesday, Apr. 13 when the DeKalb County Special Response Team, investigators with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Henagar police officers and agents with the FBI executed a search warrant on Hulsey Road.

The warrant was issued after allegations of kidnapping, domestic violence and theft.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said when law enforcement officers arrived at the scene, the suspect, 43-year-old Alton Scott Durham, barricaded himself inside the home. He was arrested after a brief standoff.

Durham is charged with two counts of domestic violence third degree, kidnapping second degree and theft of property second degree.

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said of the arrest: “I am thankful for the working relationship between the DCSO and our local Law Enforcement Agencies. Everyone definitely showed a professional cooperation in taking this subject into custody. Our ultimate goal in Law Enforcement, is to make sure everyone stays safe in every situation and this was the best possible outcome of what was a terrible incident.”