Henagar Junior High School temporarily moving to all-remote learning

All grade levels at Henagar Junior High School are moving to remote learning next week.

This is from Aug. 23 through Aug. 27, the school announced Thursday.

This comes one day after grades 4 through 6 at the school moved to virtual learning due to an increase of coronavirus cases in the school.

Now, all students will return to classrooms on Aug. 30.

The school is part of the DeKalb County School System.

Pickup for Chromebooks and paper packets will be Friday at these times:

Kindergarten-9:00-8:30

1st-3rd- 8:30-9:00

4th-5th- 9:00-9:30

6th-8th- 9:45-10:30

Teachers will be in contact with parents and guardians concerning Google Classroom and Zoom times.