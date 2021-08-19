Clear

Henagar Junior High School temporarily moving to all-remote learning

The school is part of the DeKalb County School System.

Posted: Aug 19, 2021 1:58 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

All grade levels at Henagar Junior High School are moving to remote learning next week.

This is from Aug. 23 through Aug. 27, the school announced Thursday.

This comes one day after grades 4 through 6 at the school moved to virtual learning due to an increase of coronavirus cases in the school.

Now, all students will return to classrooms on Aug. 30.

The school is part of the DeKalb County School System.

Pickup for Chromebooks and paper packets will be Friday at these times:

Kindergarten-9:00-8:30

1st-3rd- 8:30-9:00

4th-5th- 9:00-9:30

6th-8th- 9:45-10:30

Teachers will be in contact with parents and guardians concerning Google Classroom and Zoom times.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 81°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 94°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 84°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 85°
Scottsboro
Mostly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events