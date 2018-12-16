Helping hand for homeless also has pitfalls for some

For the 10th straight year the Tent City Project in Huntsville gathered donations to help the homeless. This year they'll be handing them out on December 22nd.

In a part of Huntsville that is rarely seen, about a dozen or so tents are set up in a mackshift village where people down on their luck call home.

Some people told us they live there because its a struggle to just get by. The Tent City Project will be helping those people this holiday season by giving them camping supplies, clothes, food, first aid supplies, and other necessities.

"They're really helpful. if it wasn't for them i don't know what we would do," said Denise Perry.

While some people are thankful for the help, one woman, who didn't want to go on camera, told WAAY 31 it iss also a bad thing. By getting all that help it can enable them to continue their drug and alcohol addictions.