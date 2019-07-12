Help the Brooks 6U Sweetees this weekend at car wash

Let's help send a softball team to the World Series.

If you need a car wash this weekend in the Shoals, you can get one while helping the Brooks 6U All-Star team.

The car washes are set up at Auto Zone in Killen, and at Advanced Auto by Buffalo Wild Wings in Florence!!

The six-and-under Sweetees are also hosting a co-ed softball tournament Sunday July 21 at Killen Park to help raise funds as well. The softball tourney starts a noon, and it's $200 per team! The games are allowing three home runs, unless you purchase the unlimited home run package for $250 a team.

Contact Chris Curbow at 256-710-5445 to register.