Help police find armed robbers after shots fired in Athens

Athens police are on the hunt for two men who they say terrorized an apartment complex.

Police tell WAAY 31 nine shots were reportedly fired outside the complex on Cloverleaf Drive after a rash of armed robberies.

WAAY 31 talked with some of the victims who were terrified for their lives.

“The most traumatic experience ever to see your window kicked and to know somebody was right there," said one woman, who was too afraid to be identified on camera.

She told WAAY 31 she got home Sunday night and realized someone was trying to break in to her apartment while her sister and 7-year-old nephew were inside.

“If we hadn’t have pulled up, they might have successfully gotten in that back door," she said.

Her apartment wasn’t the only one hit. Police say the armed robbers held one woman at gunpoint and stole her TV.

Another neighbor, who was also too scared to be identified, told me he wasn’t home, but his TV was stolen, too.

“At first, I was worried about everything they took, but, honestly, I’m just glad that I wasn’t there because I would have to go through therapy after something like that," he said.

He and his neighbors agreed, it’s not so much about the items taken, but that multiple shots were fired afterwards.

“They robbed our peace of mind," one victim said.

But the victims say they still don’t understand the motive.

“I don’t have an enemy in this world. They don’t have enemies. We don’t cause problems. We stay to ourselves.”

The neighbors tell WAAY 31 they’re just glad the outcome wasn’t worse.

“It was God. We just dodged a big bullet," one victim said. "God had his whole hand on this whole apartment building," another victim added.

All three victims tell WAAY 31 the incident makes them want to move, but they’ve got a message for those who stay.

“I was one of those people who thought that something like this would never happen to me; so get you some cameras, get you a surveillance system—whatever you’ve got to do—because you never know when you’ll be next."

Workers at the Wastewater Treatment Plant in Athens told police some of the bullets hit their building, but police say they found no evidence of that. They also found no evidence that anyone was wounded by bullets.

Police tell WAAY 31 both men involved were dressed in all black and wearing ski masks. One was described as about six feet tall and the other one was around 5'8".

If you have any information about this incident, you're asked to call the Athens Police Department.