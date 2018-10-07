Help find suspect in Limestone Co. burglaries

Neighbors in Limestone County are on high alert after an elderly woman lost tens of thousands of dollars worth of property in a recent string of burglaries.

Donald Patrick and Thomas Williams, Jr. are charged with theft and burglary. However, sheriff's deputies are still looking for Kenneth Wilburn, who they believe is the other suspect involved.

WAAY 31 talked to neighbors about the ongoing crime spree.

“We’ve lived here since 1955, and we’ve never had anything of this magnitude in our community," said James Wright.

Wright is the neighbor of a woman whose home was recently burglarized. That woman didn’t want to go on camera, but she said the thieves took more than $35,000 worth of furniture and other valuable items.

The woman recently moved out of the home after her husband passed away. Neighbors said they hate to hear someone would take advantage of her.

“It’s really a shame. It’s pathetic really that anybody would do a person, or a family, like that, that is not able to defend themselves," Wright said.

Deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said the thieves appear target unoccupied homes.

Neighbors said it could easily be prevented with just a few simple steps.

“I would say to at least mow the lawn and get the mail," Wright said.

But until the last suspected criminal is caught, Wright said he'll be keeping his eyes open.

“I think we ought to count on each other as good neighbors to watch for this type of situation and to report it," he said.

Limestone County Sheriff’s deputies tell WAAY 31 this is an ongoing investigation and additional arrests are expected.

If you have any information on Wilburn’s whereabouts, or believe you may have purchased stolen property from one of the suspects in this case, call the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.