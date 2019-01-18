Help comes to Huntsville International Airport TSA workers

Major airports around the country are facing long lines and extended wait times as TSA workers call in sick since they’re not getting paid during the partial government shutdown.

The TSA lines at Huntsville International Airport on Friday weren’t very long.

"The reason for that is because the employees are continuing to come to work,” said Jana Kuner, airport public relations. “They look at this as a civic duty and they are making great examples for the rest of the country."

Huntsville International Airport credits the hardworking TSA agents for the short wait time passengers are experiencing when they do get to the airport.

"Shoutout to the TSA. If they show up I applaud them because, you know, we all want to feel safe," said Jim Mears, passenger.

But while the passengers aren’t feeling the effects of the shutdown, TSA workers are. This week is the first paycheck they are missing. That’s why a local restaurant brought them lunch Friday.

“I know this is a very important job and I want to thank them for that,” said Phil Sandoval of Phil Sandoval Restaurant.

The airport says anyone looking to donate food to TSA agents can contact them.