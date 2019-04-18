Clear
Help Huntsville police find woman accused of cashing stolen checks

Huntsville police say investigators are working to identify a suspect connected to a case involving theft, possession of a forged instrument and attempting to cash checks at a local credit union.

According to police, the checks were stolen out of a vehicle near Bob Wallace Avenue and Memorial Parkway. The break-in of this vehicle may be connected with several break-ins that happened on April 10 in the same area, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call 256-427-7271 or submit a tip to http://www.hsvareacrimestoppers.org.

