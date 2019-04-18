Huntsville police say investigators are working to identify a suspect connected to a case involving theft, possession of a forged instrument and attempting to cash checks at a local credit union.
According to police, the checks were stolen out of a vehicle near Bob Wallace Avenue and Memorial Parkway. The break-in of this vehicle may be connected with several break-ins that happened on April 10 in the same area, police say.
Anyone with information is asked to call 256-427-7271 or submit a tip to http://www.hsvareacrimestoppers.org.
Related Content
- Help Huntsville police find woman accused of cashing stolen checks
- Woman sought by Huntsville Police for cashing elderly patient's checks
- Man wanted for cashing stolen checks
- Florence woman arrested after allegedly cashing stolen checks
- Huntsville police search for man seen cashing counterfeit checks
- Florida woman charged with writing stolen checks in Florence
- Huntsville police ask for help finding missing woman
- Police arrest a woman for attempting to use a stolen check
- Huntsville woman's car with Christmas presents in trunk stolen
- Huntsville police seek suspect in passing of fake checks
Scroll for more content...