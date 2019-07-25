Clear

Help Huntsville all-star baseball team go to World Series

The youth baseball team is getting ready to play on the biggest stage in little league baseball.

Posted: Jul 25, 2019 10:39 PM
Updated: Jul 25, 2019 10:40 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

The Huntsville American All-Star team is playing for it all in Warner Robins, Georgia.

On Friday and Saturday, they're hosting car washes to raise money. Friday's is at Autozone on the corner of South Parkway and Meadowbrook Drive from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

On Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., it will be at Progress Bank on Bailey Cove Road. If your car doesn't need washing, the team is accepting donations to help pay for rental vans to and from practice facilities and team events, meals, uniforms and travel costs.

You can donate here. Their first game is August 2 against Florida. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Florence
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Scottsboro
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events