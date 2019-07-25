Help Huntsville all-star baseball team go to World Series

The Huntsville American All-Star team is playing for it all in Warner Robins, Georgia.

On Friday and Saturday, they're hosting car washes to raise money. Friday's is at Autozone on the corner of South Parkway and Meadowbrook Drive from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

On Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., it will be at Progress Bank on Bailey Cove Road. If your car doesn't need washing, the team is accepting donations to help pay for rental vans to and from practice facilities and team events, meals, uniforms and travel costs.

You can donate here. Their first game is August 2 against Florida.