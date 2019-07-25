The Huntsville American All-Star team is playing for it all in Warner Robins, Georgia.
On Friday and Saturday, they're hosting car washes to raise money. Friday's is at Autozone on the corner of South Parkway and Meadowbrook Drive from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
On Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., it will be at Progress Bank on Bailey Cove Road. If your car doesn't need washing, the team is accepting donations to help pay for rental vans to and from practice facilities and team events, meals, uniforms and travel costs.
You can donate here. Their first game is August 2 against Florida.
Related Content
- Help Huntsville all-star baseball team go to World Series
- Brooks 6U Dixie Youth softball team going to World Series
- Local softball team asking for help to travel to World Series
- Huntsville High baseball star Graham Ashcraft overcomes adversity to get to the pros
- Bill Buckner, All-Star slugger best known for his '86 World Series error, is dead at 69
- Local stars come out for Team Freeze
- Madison baseball team name vote raises concerns
- Huntsville home to 'World's Largest Working Jukebox'
- Langworthy's homer sends Florida to College World Series
- World's busiest airport in Atlanta plans series of upgrades
Scroll for more content...