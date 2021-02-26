Help Hatton senior get to Indy

Ridge Harrison's dunks caught national attention.
The Hatton senior is competing in the American Family Insurance dunk contest.
Harrison needs your votes to advance to the next round.
You can vote here.
Ridge Harrison is competing in a nationwide dunk contest.
Ridge Harrison's dunks caught national attention.
The Hatton senior is competing in the American Family Insurance dunk contest.
Harrison needs your votes to advance to the next round.
You can vote here.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|70629
|1356
|Mobile
|35894
|721
|Madison
|32255
|442
|Tuscaloosa
|23996
|409
|Montgomery
|22462
|494
|Shelby
|21820
|215
|Baldwin
|19670
|274
|Lee
|14900
|150
|Morgan
|13599
|249
|Calhoun
|13175
|285
|Etowah
|13143
|319
|Marshall
|11226
|206
|Houston
|10048
|259
|Elmore
|9337
|183
|Limestone
|9335
|134
|Cullman
|8869
|179
|St. Clair
|8783
|220
|Lauderdale
|8581
|210
|DeKalb
|8429
|174
|Talladega
|7481
|163
|Walker
|6504
|251
|Jackson
|6477
|102
|Autauga
|6203
|89
|Blount
|6086
|125
|Colbert
|5978
|118
|Coffee
|5230
|102
|Dale
|4621
|106
|Russell
|4018
|31
|Franklin
|3978
|76
|Covington
|3956
|106
|Chilton
|3842
|98
|Escambia
|3771
|72
|Tallapoosa
|3572
|141
|Clarke
|3429
|49
|Dallas
|3397
|141
|Chambers
|3392
|108
|Pike
|2930
|71
|Lawrence
|2813
|84
|Marion
|2808
|94
|Winston
|2461
|66
|Bibb
|2442
|60
|Geneva
|2386
|70
|Marengo
|2333
|54
|Pickens
|2239
|54
|Barbour
|2099
|51
|Hale
|2088
|68
|Fayette
|1997
|56
|Butler
|1951
|65
|Henry
|1820
|41
|Cherokee
|1764
|38
|Monroe
|1659
|38
|Randolph
|1631
|40
|Washington
|1566
|34
|Crenshaw
|1435
|54
|Clay
|1433
|54
|Macon
|1409
|43
|Cleburne
|1368
|39
|Lamar
|1317
|32
|Lowndes
|1306
|48
|Wilcox
|1208
|25
|Bullock
|1163
|36
|Conecuh
|1065
|23
|Perry
|1053
|27
|Sumter
|984
|31
|Coosa
|878
|23
|Greene
|870
|32
|Choctaw
|548
|23
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|86794
|1476
|Davidson
|81042
|849
|Knox
|45328
|573
|Hamilton
|40069
|459
|Rutherford
|38014
|377
|Williamson
|25081
|202
|Sumner
|21216
|315
|Montgomery
|17269
|209
|Out of TN
|16765
|93
|Wilson
|16258
|211
|Unassigned
|15676
|125
|Sullivan
|14239
|273
|Blount
|13959
|178
|Bradley
|12775
|138
|Washington
|12693
|232
|Maury
|12158
|160
|Sevier
|11930
|161
|Putnam
|10566
|168
|Madison
|10065
|228
|Robertson
|8901
|118
|Hamblen
|7972
|161
|Anderson
|7922
|156
|Greene
|7270
|145
|Tipton
|6908
|101
|Coffee
|6281
|114
|Gibson
|6174
|140
|Dickson
|6169
|103
|Cumberland
|6092
|120
|Carter
|5938
|152
|McMinn
|5891
|90
|Roane
|5844
|96
|Bedford
|5771
|117
|Loudon
|5648
|65
|Jefferson
|5605
|117
|Lawrence
|5551
|81
|Warren
|5303
|75
|Monroe
|5292
|90
|Dyer
|5225
|101
|Hawkins
|5207
|94
|Franklin
|4708
|84
|Fayette
|4647
|71
|Obion
|4359
|94
|Rhea
|4129
|73
|Lincoln
|4117
|61
|Cocke
|3968
|92
|Marshall
|3892
|54
|Cheatham
|3868
|44
|Campbell
|3791
|59
|Weakley
|3778
|59
|Giles
|3717
|95
|Henderson
|3614
|73
|Carroll
|3470
|81
|Hardeman
|3380
|64
|Macon
|3355
|73
|White
|3350
|66
|Hardin
|3304
|62
|Lauderdale
|3096
|42
|Henry
|2992
|75
|Marion
|2909
|42
|Wayne
|2867
|30
|Scott
|2858
|42
|Overton
|2839
|57
|Claiborne
|2756
|67
|McNairy
|2658
|52
|Haywood
|2645
|60
|Hickman
|2636
|40
|DeKalb
|2618
|49
|Smith
|2542
|36
|Grainger
|2415
|46
|Trousdale
|2385
|22
|Morgan
|2288
|37
|Fentress
|2285
|44
|Johnson
|2159
|38
|Chester
|2006
|47
|Bledsoe
|1986
|10
|Crockett
|1971
|47
|Unicoi
|1799
|47
|Polk
|1746
|22
|Cannon
|1741
|29
|Union
|1699
|31
|Lake
|1675
|26
|Grundy
|1673
|30
|Sequatchie
|1545
|25
|Decatur
|1532
|37
|Humphreys
|1520
|21
|Benton
|1500
|39
|Lewis
|1464
|25
|Meigs
|1256
|21
|Jackson
|1250
|34
|Stewart
|1233
|24
|Clay
|1065
|30
|Perry
|1028
|27
|Houston
|1024
|31
|Moore
|940
|16
|Van Buren
|791
|20
|Pickett
|747
|23
|Hancock
|493
|12