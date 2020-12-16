Helen Keller nurse dies of coronavirus as vaccine is rolled out across the state

Employees at Helen Keller Hospital are still fighting the coronavirus that's now taken one of their own.

Helen Keller nurse, Jennifer McClung, known as 'Jenny' or 'Mama Jen' to most, died Monday after complications from the virus. She was a nurse at the hospital for 21 years. Her obituary said she leaves behind a husband, two kids and a grand baby.

McClung was described as a mentor to the younger nurses and a friend to all with a loving way about her that made you feel safe when she was in the room with you. It's no surprise that her fellow nurses, physicians and other staff are at a true loss without her.

Hospital President Kyle Buchanan said working at Helen Keller is like being a part of a family, and right now, they are holding the McClung family close.

He said they've taken the time to meet with staff members and talk with them about how they're coping with the exhaustion from the virus and now, the loss of McClung.

"A friend to so many hundreds of people here, both on the staff side and patients she's taken care of...She was just beloved across the board," said Buchanan.

The hospital is working with the McClung family to find a special way to honor Jenny.

The same week the hospital is reeling from her loss, they're also caring for the most coronavirus patients since the pandemic started.

Right now, there are 44 people in the hospital's coronavirus unit that now expands the entire fourth floor and some of the third floor, as well. Buchanan said they've been able to handle the uptick in cases because they prepared for this and have more plans in place if numbers rise.