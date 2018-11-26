Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Helen Keller School in Talladega mourns the loss of a local student

Jayla Sutton attened Helen Keller School since 2010.

Posted: Nov. 26, 2018 3:35 PM
Updated: Nov. 26, 2018 3:59 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry

Photo Gallery 1 Images

A 12-year-old hit and killed last week on Highway 157 was laid to rest Monday.

Officials said Jayla Sutton died early Friday morning when she wandered away from her home. She was hit by a truck and died.

Sutton had attended Alabama's Institute for Deaf and Blind's Helen Keller School in Talladega since 2010. Dr. Sandra Ware, the Principal at Helen Keller School, told WAAY 31 they are taking her loss one day at a time.

"It was devastating when I heard what happened to Jayla," said Ware.

Ware said Jayla was more like family and was a vibrant child that they loved.

"The students are like siblings to each other because they grow up together and they live together so they are just like family," said Ware.

State troopers said Sutton wandered away from her home in Lawrence County on Friday. Troopers said she was about three miles from home, on Highway 157, when a pickup truck hit and killed her. Ware said their hearts are with Jayla's family.

"We are a close knit group, like a family, so we are helping each other through this. I appreciate Jayla's mother sending her prayers to our staff and saying she's praying for our staff because she knows Jayla is a part of our family," said Ware.

Ware said they have counselors on hand to help students and staff through this time. It's unclear if the driver of the pickup truck will face any charges.

The coroner's office said it looked like nothing more than a terrible accident. Sutton's family is asking for privacy at this time and asked for donations to be made to the Helen Keller School.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 33°
Florence
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 35°
Fayetteville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 33°
Decatur
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Scottsboro
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 34°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events