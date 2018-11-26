Helen Keller School in Talladega mourns the loss of a local student

A 12-year-old hit and killed last week on Highway 157 was laid to rest Monday.

Officials said Jayla Sutton died early Friday morning when she wandered away from her home. She was hit by a truck and died.

Sutton had attended Alabama's Institute for Deaf and Blind's Helen Keller School in Talladega since 2010. Dr. Sandra Ware, the Principal at Helen Keller School, told WAAY 31 they are taking her loss one day at a time.

"It was devastating when I heard what happened to Jayla," said Ware.

Ware said Jayla was more like family and was a vibrant child that they loved.

"The students are like siblings to each other because they grow up together and they live together so they are just like family," said Ware.

State troopers said Sutton wandered away from her home in Lawrence County on Friday. Troopers said she was about three miles from home, on Highway 157, when a pickup truck hit and killed her. Ware said their hearts are with Jayla's family.

"We are a close knit group, like a family, so we are helping each other through this. I appreciate Jayla's mother sending her prayers to our staff and saying she's praying for our staff because she knows Jayla is a part of our family," said Ware.

Ware said they have counselors on hand to help students and staff through this time. It's unclear if the driver of the pickup truck will face any charges.

The coroner's office said it looked like nothing more than a terrible accident. Sutton's family is asking for privacy at this time and asked for donations to be made to the Helen Keller School.