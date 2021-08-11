Helen Keller Hospitals covid wing is filling up with patients

As of Wednesday, hospital officials confirm there are 33 people hospitalized with covid and 23 of them are getting ICU level care. Out of these 33 people only one of person is vaccinated and that person is not needing ICU level care.

"The younger people we are seeing are extremely sick and were talking as young as their 20s," said Helen Keller Hospital President, Kyle Buchanan. "Typically when we have an acutely ill child we work with our sister hospital primarily in Huntsville to get that child the care they need. Many people look at our numbers and say 'oh they don't have any children at Helen Keller Hospital' and that's because those kids are sent to Huntsville, Nashville, or Birmingham and yes we have sent children to Huntsville and Birmingham for covid in the last two weeks."

With vaccination numbers low, and disputes over masks Buchanan said as a state and community we aren't doing much to stop the virus.

"We're not seeing a push on any of the elements that we need right now. We need to have tremendous efforts to vaccinate our community as quickly as possible. We need to have tremendous efforts for those who can't be vaccinated to mask and social distance. We just, quite frankly, aren't doing any of that right now and it's showing up in our numbers in the ER and the hospital," said Buchanan.

Buchanan said the delta variant surge is bringing new challenges with it too.

"Because there is so much transmission across the Southeast we are having challenges getting patients who need services that aren't related to covid to any of our referring facilities because many of them are full. So we are working through challenges of trying to make sure they are getting the care they need and not being able to send them to Vanderbilt, UAB, or Huntsville creates new challenges that we handle on a case by case basis," said Buchanan.

Helen Keller Hospital does offer the Pfizer vaccine to people who want it. They give vaccines out at their Wellness Center located in a separate building next to the hospital. They are also doing pop up clinics throughout the Shoals. You can click here to go to their facebook page for vaccine dates, locations, and times.