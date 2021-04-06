Helen Keller Hospital works on plan to vaccinate residents in rural areas and homebound people

Helen Keller Hospital vaccinated more than 1,000 people against coronavirus last week with two mass vaccination clinics, but some people can't make it to those clinics.

One of the logistical issues the hospital is trying to brainstorm is how they get shots into arms of people in rural areas or people who are homebound.

"Quite frankly, this will be an ongoing process we think. Throughout the summer, we will be working to get vaccinations out," said Hospital President Kyle Buchanan.

Colbert County is working on securing a grant to help fund mobile vaccination units that will be outfitted with Helen Keller Hospital nurses. Buchanan explained their vaccination process in phases.

"We started with the mass vaccination effort, and everyone who is eligible, let's get them to one location and do 800 to 900 a day through that process. We wanted to do that first, because it made the most sense. Now, we're in that middle phase where we're trying to find strategic locations close to neighborhoods and see how much we can accomplish there," said Buchanan.

He said the next phase is the one that's most challenging and poses the most logistical issues.

"The next step is as you mentioned is, how do we get vaccinations to people who can't actually leave their home?" said Buchanan.

Buchanan said the state health department is heading up that effort, and they are waiting on guidance on how to vaccinate homebound people.

"Quite transparently, I know that is an effort the state is very interested in and the state public health department is looking into very closely. We will most likely follow their lead as far as our role in that process, but again, we are very interested in seeing and supporting that effort," said Buchanan.

Helen Keller Hospital is holding a mass vaccination clinic in Colbert County this week. That's on Tuesday and Wednesday at Northwest Shoals Community College, but you need an appointment.