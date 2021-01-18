Helen Keller Hospital vaccinates 250 for coronavirus

Monday morning, Helen Keller Hospital vaccinated 250 people aged 75 and up in a mass coronavirus vaccination clinic at the campus of Northwest Shoals Community College.

"I've been concerned and I've been very careful. I stay home most of the time and if I go out I wear a mask and do everything they've told me to," said Camilla Johnson, who was at the clinic getting vaccinated.

Johnson had just gotten her coronavirus vaccine at Helen Keller Hospital's vaccination clinic. She said so far so good, but she did have hesitations about the vaccine at first.

"At first I thought I wouldn't but then I changed my mind very fast," said Johnson. "I just thought about it and how ridiculous it would be for me not to get it and all the reasons why so I chose to get it."

Helen Keller Hospital President Kyle Buchanan said while Monday was a big step, the challenges of getting more vaccines change daily.

"It's a daunting challenge. There is no doubt there are more people who want the vaccine now than doses available. We work very closely with the state and what that looks like is constant communication with the hospital association to expect when we will get additional doses," said Buchanan.

Right now it's not known when Helen Keller will get more doses to do another vaccination clinic.