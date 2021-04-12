Helen Keller Hospital to host coronavirus vaccine clinic in Leighton

Helen Keller Hospital will host a coronavirus vaccination clinic over in Leighton for the first time on Tuesday.

Hospital officials said this clinic will be the first of many in more rural areas, because they want people to have better access to getting the vaccine.

"We have an opportunity to get closer to the neighborhoods we help serve, so this is one step in that direction," said Buchanan.

The clinic will be at Leighton's storm shelter located at 8856 Main Street starting at 7:30 a.m. and going until they run out of vaccinations.

"We have a two fold approach. We have a sign up list for locations, and individuals can reserve their spot for their dose, but we're also bringing with us what will be enough doses for walk-ins that day. We're not sure exactly how many people to expect, but what we will find and if we run out and we see there is more demand than we expected, we can schedule a follow-up clinic there," said Buchanan.

Helen Keller Hospital president Kyle Buchanan said it's important to get to more rural communities.

"When we were at the height of this crisis, a lot of Leighton residents were in our ICU, a lot of Cherokee residents were in our ICU, a lot of Florence residents were in our ICU, so we want to make sure not only are we here for them in those critical moments when their lives are on the line, but we're also here for them to help prevent them from being in that situation and give them this opportunity close to home," said Buchanan.

Buchanan said while these vaccinations roll out and they host multiple clinics, he's concerned not enough people are getting vaccinated and he hopes there is a big turnout on Tuesday to the Leighton clinic.

"We are becoming concerned that the low percentage of vaccinations could represent a risk to us this summer," said Buchanan.

Buchanan believes there is some vaccine hesitancy and he encourages people to talk with their doctors or call the hospital and speak with them about the safety of vaccinations. You can reach the hospital at 256-386-4196.