Helen Keller Hospital sees uptick in coronavirus patients

Helen Keller Hospital in Sheffield currently is caring for 25 patients with coronavirus.

The hospital had to expand its coronavirus ICU unit a few times this summer, and while they're not there yet, there is concern about the unit becoming strained with coronavirus patients and the others they normally see this time of year.

"We've been on the edge of our seat since Halloween. We have teetered in the low 20s to the high teens and it seems like every Monday and Tuesday, we think okay are we about to approach 30 based on what we're seeing in the community," said Kyle Bucahanan, President of Helen Keller Hospital.

Buchanan said of the 25 coronavirus patients they're caring for, 9 are critical and one is on a ventilator.

"We try to intervene before mechanical ventilation, so we generally try everything else before we move to that. We have some really sick patients who aren't quite on a ventilator just yet but are sick nonetheless," said Buchanan.

Buchanan said he knows coronavirus fatigue is true for many of us, but he said everyone needs to continue taking precautions now more than ever.

"We're well into month 9 of a global pandemic and we never thought we'd be at this point, but yeah, the fatigue is there and it's real. We're having to manage our way through that and remind ourselves that Covid is just as deadly today as it was in March. Our providers here in the hospital need community support and staying safe if not more today than back in March, so it is real and we have to push through that," said Buchanan.

Buchanan said people need to wear their masks, social distance and do everything possible to keep each other safe, especially as we head into the holidays.