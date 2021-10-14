Helen Keller Hospital sees fewer Covid-19 patients but the virus still a danger

The state has about 15% of its intensive care beds now open, and some hospitals are seeing a decline in Covid-19 patients.

As of Thursday, Helen Keller Hospital is caring for seven Covid-19 patients. That's the lowest number of patients they've had in months. The hospital's emergency room wait times are down, too.

Helen Keller Hospital President Kyle Buchanan said right now they're using this decline in Covid-19 patients to get caught up on elective surgeries, since they have more beds available.

"Our elective surgery schedule is wide open," Buchanan said. "That's operating as normal. What that means is we have a backlog of patients that we couldn't get to several weeks ago, so we're trying to get as much care delivered to our community as possible."

Buchanan said while numbers are finally going down, Covid-19 is not over. They are planning and preparing for a possible spike as the area heads into the winter months and holidays.

Helen Keller Hospital officials are also urging expectant moms to get vaccinated. The hospital has a free vaccine clinic from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at its Wellcare Center, 1120 S. Jackson Highway, Sheffield.