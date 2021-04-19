Helen Keller Hospital employee gets surprise Elvis visit after coronavirus cancelled trip to Graceland

Elvis paid a special visit to Helen Keller Hospital on Monday!

The hospital posted video of the performance on Facebook. It was for a hospital employee, Brenda Blakeslee, on her birthday.

Blakeslee and her husband had been planning a trip to Graceland, but coronavirus put the trip on hold.

“Her husband wanted to bring Graceland to the Shoals for her birthday. He did just that!” Helen Keller Hospital said.

Elvis surprised Blakeslee with gifts and her own personal performance, which you can watch below.