Helen Keller Hospital nurses and doctors line up to get coronavirus vaccine

Nurses and doctors at Helen Keller Hospital lined up Thursday morning to get the coronavirus vaccine.

"On March the 20th, when I came into the unit, I knew I was going to get it. It was a matter of time and I was frightened and this is a wonderful development," said Helen Keller Pulmonologist Dr. Lynn Ridgeway, one of the first at the hospital to get the vaccine. "I feel remarkably blessed to have gotten it. I can't wait to have immunity. It's a great feeling."

Ridgeway said if he had it his way, his patients would have gotten the vaccine first.

"If we can get folks that are at risk vaccinated, then they are protected," said Ridgeway.

Hospital officials said while the vaccine beams some light at the end of the tunnel, the fight isn't over.

"We have 41 patients in house. We've averaged over 40 this week. That's the most we've averaged in one week, so we're still very, very busy," said Helen Keller Hospital President Kyle Buchanan.

The hospital is also reeling from losing a beloved nurse to the virus on Monday. Jennifer McClung, 54, was a nurse for 21 years at Helen Keller. Many nurses had her on their minds as they got the vaccine on Thursday.

"Jennifer left a huge legacy for all of us to live by, and it's going to be really hard for me not to be emotional through this, because she was someone everyone really looked up to," said Helen Keller's head nurse, Sherry Sands. "It's been a really emotional week for our staff and physicians. We want to treat our family, friends and patients like someone we love, and that's what Jennifer tried to do with every patient she took care of."

For nurses and doctors like Ridgeway, he hopes Americans will get the vaccine when it's available to everyone in the coming months.

"We have to achieve herd immunity somehow and the best way is with this vaccine," said Ridgeway.

Ridgeway said the shot didn't hurt and he didn't have any immediate reactions to it.

The hospital is still vaccinating some staff members. They are going from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday night, and the area of the hospital designated for the vaccinations does have more security.