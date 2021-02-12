Helen Keller Hospital employees help patient spruce up her driveway

Two Helen Keller paramedics went above and beyond for a woman they've been driving to and from her kidney treatment.

Cindy Akers and Lucas Horsby work for Helen Keller Hospital driving an ambulance and saving lives. Three days a week, they've been taking a woman to her kidney treatments and she quickly grew on the pair. Then, the duo noticed her driveway needed some help.

"The particular day we came up with this, we carried her home and it was muddy. Our truck slid a little bit. Thank God, we didn't hit anything, but we got her in her house and she said as soon as she got her tax money, she was going to get some gravel put in her driveway so it wouldn't be as bad," said Akers.

They put their heads together and got others involved to help the woman get gravel in her driveway.

"It was donated by Lucas' grandfather's company, Grissom and Grissom. My pastor, Truman Sutton with Extreme Excavation, actually transported the gravel and dumped it out for us. Then, my brother, Billy Akers with River City Rentals, came over and spread it out for them, so it didn't cost anything," said Akers.

The best part was seeing the woman's reaction.

"She was extremely happy. Smiling ear to ear, clapping," said Akers. Hornsby said, "She thanked us like 100 times."

Akers and Hornsby said they've been by the woman's home since then to take her to her treatments.

"It's made it a lot easier since we've got the gravel in there," said Akers.

Hornsby said he's noticed how much more at ease the woman is now that her driveway is more sturdy.

"She's not scared anymore when we get her out and stuff like that," said Hornsby.

Both Akers and Hornsby said they were thankful for this opportunity to help the woman. The hospital cannot name her due to HIPPA laws.