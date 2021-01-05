Heisman Trophy awarded to Alabama Wide Receiver DeVonta Smith

The Heisman Trophy was awarded Tuesday night to DeVonta Smith, a wide receiver at Alabama.

This year’s ceremony happened nearly a month after its traditional date and was held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Smith was among three other finalists: Quarterback Mac Jones of Alabama, Quarterback Trevor Lawrence of Clemson and Quarterback Kyle Trask of Florida.

Next up is the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 11 between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Ohio State Buckeyes.