"He’d give you the shirt off his back if that’s what it took," friends describe a Fire Chief.

People in DeKalb County are still processing the unexpected death of the Adamsburg Volunteer Fire Chief. Chief David Evett died Friday night.

WAAY 31 spoke with people closest to the chief who shared the impact he had on the area.

Davide was the Adamsburg Volunteer Fire Chief for nearly 15 years. Evett loved to serve and protect his community.

One of his closest friends and coworkers, Clay Gorham, said two things were always David's top priority.

“The most important things to him in his life would be, first and for most be his family, and second being this fire department, it meant a lot to him throughout his career here from the time he joined to the time he passed," said Gorham.

David's wife, Danielle Evett, told WAAY 31 he was very involved in his children's lives, and the community.

She said:

"David would do anything for anyone at any time. He had a love for his community like no other."

Gorham added that David was a leader. He was always working to improve the fire department so they could better protect and help everyone in need.

“It didn’t matter who it was, he was there to help you and try to serve his community the best he knew how," said Gorham.

Gorham described David as being completely selfless.

“He was the type of guy where if you needed something, he would be there for you. If he could, if there was a way for him to help you, he would do his best to help you. I mean, he’d give you the shirt off his back if that’s what it took, with anybody, I mean his family, his friends, you know, a stranger.”

Already, Gorham said David is missed by so many.

His funeral is scheduled for Monday at 2 p.m. at the Wilson Funeral Home in Fort Payne.