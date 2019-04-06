Clear
Heavy storms, some severe, to affect the Tennessee Valley through Monday

Severe waves of heavy storms will track through the Tennessee Valley Saturday night through Monday. Isolated severe thunderstorms could be embedded in the heavy rain, bringing a threat for damaging wind gusts.

Posted: Apr. 6, 2019 4:15 PM
Posted By: Stephen Bowers

Several waves of heavy thunderstorms are likely to track through the Tennessee Valley tonight through Monday. Isolated severe thunderstorms could be embedded within these waves of storms. Heavy bursts of rain could lead to localized flash flooding. That is true regardless of whether the severe risk materializes. The biggest risk from any severe thunderstorms will be damaging wind, but a brief tornado cannot be ruled out. The biggest risk for severe thunderstorms will stay west of Alabama.

The first wave of storms is on track to arrive over Northwest Alabama starting tonight between 6 PM and 7 PM. This wave of storms will cross I-65 and into Huntsville around or just after 9 PM, then another line of weakening storms will arrive over the Shoals around 11 PM. Another wave of storms arrives in Northwest Alabama around 2 AM. It will track eastward and exit to the east into Georgia by around 7 AM. A few showers are possible throughout the day Sunday, but many areas will stay dry. Those of us who get rain can get some heavy rain.

The biggest risk for severe thunderstorms for us will arrive early Monday morning between 4 AM and 6 AM. Those storms will main stay confined west of I-65 through around 10 AM Monday, then track eastward through Huntsville and Sand Mountain starting around noon. These storms can contain damaging winds, hail, and heavy rainfall.

