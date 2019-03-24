Heavy storms & gusty winds possible Monday

New data hints at a minimal risk for an isolated severe thunderstorm Monday afternoon. The risk is small, and may not materialize. Any risk should be taken seriously. Be ready to move to safety if dangerous weather threatens. Primary threats from any severe thunderstorms, if they form, will be damaging wind and large hail. Some storms can produce frequent lightning and heavy rainfall, too.

Showers this evening through early Monday morning will bring the risk for any severe thunderstorms. There can be some areas of heavy rain for the morning drive that will reduce visibility and make the roads extra slippery. The showers will mostly break up and leave a dry period from around 8 AM until after noon. Warming during the break will bring temperatures up into the mid-to-upper 60s. With a layer of colder air aloft, that warmer air with temperatures in the 60s will want to rise. New showers and thunderstorms will begin developing between noon and 2 PM and shifting eastward through 6 PM. Any lingering activity near the Georgia state line around 6 PM will exit into the Georgia soon after. That new development through the afternoon will bring that risk for an isolated severe thunderstorm capable of producing damaging wind or large hail.

The rain will end Monday evening, then a cooler Tuesday will follow. Gradual warming will take place through Friday and Saturday, setting up the next chance for rain next weekend.