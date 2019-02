The recent heavy rains caused a sewer overflow in the areas served by the wastewater systems owned by West Morgan East Lawrence Water and Sewer authority. They own the Mallard Fox West Wastewater System and the Courtland Wastewater System.

WAAY 31 went to Courtland to chekc out the problem. We found the sewer overflow waters were gone. There were still signs letting people know where they were.

People who live directly next to where the sewer overflow happened didn't want to talk to me on camera, but told WAAY 31 this sort of thing has happened before, so they are not too concerned about it.

The water and sewer authority told WAAY 31 rain water overwhelmed the wastewater systems. They is required to report the problem to the public by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. They told WAAY 31 the issue did not impact drinking water and there is no threat to public health. They have been working to fix the problem the older wastewater system in Courtland that contributed to the problem. They are also using pumps to help get rid of the water right now.