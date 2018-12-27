Heavy rains, high winds, have public works crews ready for damage

Madison Public Works crews were keeping a close eye on several problem spots in Madison in case of flooding. They're were also standing by with chainsaws in case they needed to clear roads of downed trees.

One man in Madison told WAAY 31 that during storms like this it can be 50-50 with drivers. Some are cautious and other drive way too fast, "The last time we had something like this actually more of them were going fast than slow," said Pete Brasseale.

Madison Public Works was prepared to shut down flooded roads with barrels that had weights at the bottoms, so the high winds would not blow them over, "Plus we have people that move barricades, so it makes them a little harder for them to move barrels. We ask people not to move those, cause there's a reason why they're out there," said Mike Gentle with Madison Public Works.

Blue recycling bins people have out on the curb can contribute to flooding when they get down in storm drains and clog it up, "Put them up on top of the curb, that way the water has a free flow going. If there's anything in that flow line its going to wash down to the inlets and that's when you have the inlets stopping up with debris," said Gentle.

That is why it's hard to tell which areas will flood, "Anywhere can flood any time. That goes back to your debris," said Gentle.

Some debris might be fallen trees, which is why they were ready with chainsaws to clear roads.

Because of flooding and driving concerns the Brasseale family will be playing it safe, "We will be staying in most of the evening tonight and of course we do have weather alert radios," said Brasseale.

If a tree near you goes down public works said to call police. They will let them know where it is, so they can go clear it up.