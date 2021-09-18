Clear
Heavy rainfall, storms throughout the evening

Widespread heavy rain in areas west of I-65 this afternoon is bringing in heavy flash flooding in some of our western counties, specifically Limestone where a Flash Flood Warning is now in effect until 7 p.m.

Posted: Sep 18, 2021 4:50 PM
Posted By: Ashley Carter

The break in showers for areas futher east has allowed for some sunshine to peak through and warm us up into the upper 70's and lower 80's. 

Still not completely in the clear for widespread showers and storms this evening with the chance for a pop up storm until later tonight.

Another break in showers comes overnight, but doesn't last long. Sunday morning looks to be a wetter day with heavy rain and downpours beginning in the morning and the chance for heavy downpours and scattered storms throughout the afternoon.

Flash flooding continues to be the biggest concern as we're still in the Flash Flood Risk until 7 tomorrow - but prepare for this to be extended as the heavy rain and downpours today and tomorrow can bring 2-3" of rain.

Huntsville
Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 77°
Florence
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Decatur
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 68°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 79°
