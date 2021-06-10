Clear
Heavy rain threat continues Thursday

Coverage of showers and storms increase through Thursday afternoon. Heavy rainfall on top of already saturated conditions may lead to additional flooding today and Friday.

Posted: Jun 10, 2021 8:17 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

The threat for flooding and flash flooding continues Thursday in North Alabama. Tropical moisture remains in place over the Gulf states  and any showers or thunderstorms can lead to heavy rain and runoff. Many areas in North Alabama, especially closer to the Mississippi state-line have seen 3-5"+ of rain over the last 4 days.

Additional heavy rain will lead to quick rises in creeks and streams and flash flooding.  Through Friday night we're expecting an additional inch of rain but areas that see several rounds of storms could easily receive two inches or more of rain.

While storms remain fairly widespread Friday, we'll finally catch a little bit of a break by the weekend as storm coverage begins to decrease. Temperatures heat up to near 90 by Saturday and we'll remain that warm heading into next week. By Monday, storms will be isolated and overall, next week looks quite a bit drier than this week.

