Heavy rain threat continues Thursday

The threat for flooding and flash flooding continues Thursday in North Alabama. Tropical moisture remains in place over the Gulf states and any showers or thunderstorms can lead to heavy rain and runoff. Many areas in North Alabama, especially closer to the Mississippi state-line have seen 3-5"+ of rain over the last 4 days.

Additional heavy rain will lead to quick rises in creeks and streams and flash flooding. Through Friday night we're expecting an additional inch of rain but areas that see several rounds of storms could easily receive two inches or more of rain.

While storms remain fairly widespread Friday, we'll finally catch a little bit of a break by the weekend as storm coverage begins to decrease. Temperatures heat up to near 90 by Saturday and we'll remain that warm heading into next week. By Monday, storms will be isolated and overall, next week looks quite a bit drier than this week.