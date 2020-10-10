Heavy rain, strong storms possible Saturday afternoon and evening

We are keeping a very close eye on the remnants of what is now Tropical Storm Delta as it continues to move further inland and closer to North Alabama. Delta has already brought numerous showers across the region overnight and will continue to do so as the day progresses. For the morning hours, much of the activity will stay concentrated in the Shoals. Showers will increase in coverage through the afternoon and likely persist well into the overnight hours tonight. The chance for strong to severe storms does exist for much of North Alabama this afternoon and evening. As is the case with any landfalling tropical system, there is enough shear, or spin in the winds in the atmosphere, to potentially result in brief isolated spin up tornadoes with outer bands of the storm. For that reason, the entire area is under an Isolated risk to see strong to severe storms later this afternoon and into the evening. Keep in mind that this tornado threat is highly dependent on whether or not we see any sunshine that will allow to warm up and increase instability later today. If we don't see sunshine, our severe risk will be much lower. Regardless, stay weather aware as you are out and about today.

In addition to the conditional tornado threat, it will be breezy all day today. Sustained winds of 10 to 20 miles per hour will gust up to 35 miles per hour at times today. Heavy rain and localized flooding will also need to be monitored closely, as repeated rounds of showers and storms could result in ponding on the roadways and quick rises in waterways. Showers will linger through the first half of Sunday before we finally start to dry out Sunday afternoon. Rainfall totals over the next 48 hours will range from one and a half to two and a half inches, with locally higher amounts possible for areas that see repeated rounds of heavier rain bands.