Heavy rain, storms to end the weekend

Scattered showers and storms expected to move into the area by late this morning. The stronger thunderstorm activity will hold off until the afternoon with the primetime window for the bulk of storm activity being from 1p.m. to 3pm. Flooding continues to be the biggest concern as downpours of heavy rain are expected. Lingering showers and a couple rumbles of thunder a possibility tonight and into the overnight hours.

The rain continues into the work week. Monday's forecast is almost a copy paste of todays with the heavier rain fall holding off to the middle of the afternoon. Cloud coverage and moisture will keep our temperatures unseasonably low. Highs today and tomorrow will only reach the lower 80's, with some areas not even making it out of the 70's.