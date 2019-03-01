Heavy rain returns Sunday

Widespread heavy rain on Sunday will bring a risk for flash flooding, especially with the ground already saturated.

Flood waters on the rivers have been receding. They may bump up slightly late Sunday and Monday, but the disruption in the receding trend of the water levels will be short-lived. While the Tennessee River near Florence and Whitesburg will likely stay above flood stage through nearly all of next week, conditions will gradually get better.

Friday Night & Saturday

Tonight and Saturday will be mostly cloudy and mostly dry. A brief light sprinkle is possible, but most of us won't even see that. Tonight will cool from 50s to 40s. Saturday starts with lower 40s and warms into the mid-50s.

Timing Sunday's Rain

The rain will begin increasing between midnight and 3 AM late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. By 7 AM, nearly all of the Tennessee Valley can expect to have falling rain. Areas of heavy rain are possible from 8 AM through 2 PM Sunday. Rain will gradually fade from 3 PM around the Shoals through 6 PM around Sand Mountain.

Sunday's Impacts

Heavy rain can lead to flash flooding. Thunderstorms can generate some loud thunder like that brain-rattling thunder that happened early last week. While the thunder can be loud, and wind gusts of 40-50 mph are possible, the main risk zone for severe thunderstorms capable of producing 60+ mph winds will stay south of us.