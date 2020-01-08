Clear

Heavy rain impacts Madison County road projects

Three road projects in District Three have experienced setbacks.

Posted: Jan 8, 2020 8:07 AM
Updated: Jan 8, 2020 8:40 AM
Posted By: Rodneya Ross

As rain begins to move back into North Alabama, it's having an impact on road construction projects in Madison County.

District Three Commissioner Craig Hill told WAAY 31 there are three road projects in his area experiencing setbacks because of the rain. Those projects include widening Ryland Pike and adding guardrails to it and adding new guardrails to Hobbs Island and Cherrytree roads.

Commissioner Hill said he's working with contractors to keep the projects on track with all of the rain. These likely aren't the only road projects experiencing setbacks in the area.

