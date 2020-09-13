Heavy rain from the remnants of Sally later this week

Showers and thunderstorms are tapering off across North Alabama this evening. Earlier this afternoon, heavy rain caused flooded roads in parts of Lauderdale and Colbert Counties. All Flash Flood Warnings have been allowed to expire. While a few lingering showers are expected, flooding is unlikely through the rest of the evening. The frontal boundary responsible for today's heavy rain in the Shoals will start to move south of our area late tonight and Monday. Even though this boundary is moving through, it won't bring much of a cool down or relief from the humidity. Overnight lows tonight will hover right around 70.

Spotty showers and storms will return once again Monday afternoon, but coverage will remain limited, thus minimizing the flooding threat. However, our focus for the new work week will be on Tropical Storm Sally as it approaches the Gulf Coast. Sally is now over open water south of the Florida peninsula. The latest NHC forecast has Sally becoming a Category 1 hurricane tomorrow, will forecast landfall still near New Orleans Tuesday afternoon. The forecast track remains largely unchanged, as the remnants of Sally look to curve back into central Alabama Wednesday night and Thursday.

North Alabama will see impacts from the remnants of Sally this week. Outer bands of showers and thunderstorms will arrive Tuesday afternoon. These will not cause major impacts. However, rain becomes much more widespread and heavier by Wednesday evening. Heavy rain is likely for all of North Alabama beginning Wednesday night, all day Thursday, and into early Friday morning. The latest rainfall forecast trends continue to bring higher rain totals into North Alabama, with widespread three to four inches of rain expected this week. Just off to our south, upwards of four to six inches of rain are possible over central Alabama. And as is the case with any decaying tropical system, the possibility exists for brief spin up tornadoes as Sally's remnants moves across North Alabama late week. Stay weather aware later this week, as flooding will be likely given how much we expect combined with the already saturated grounds from all the rain we have seen this weekend, especially west of I-65. Stay with WAAY 31 for continuing updates on Tropical Storm Sally and what it could mean for North Alabama through the upcoming week.