Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

Heavy rain, flood threat continues Tuesday

Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for North Alabama until 10:00 PM Tuesday.

Posted: Jul 20, 2021 8:34 AM
Updated: Jul 20, 2021 8:38 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

The Flash Flood Watch originally issued for North Alabama Monday morning was extended to remain in effect until 10 PM Tuesday. This is due to additional heavy rain this afternoon and evening on top of already saturated conditions from the previous 3 days of heavy rain. Many areas in North Alabama have recieved between 3-5" rain fall since Saturday.

The concern is that a stagnant front remains close enough to our area to tap into the tropical moisture and produce heavy rain with any showers or storms that form Tuesday.

The front will gradually sag to our south by Wednesday lowering the coverage of showers and storms. Once this front finally clears North Alabama entirely, there's not much in the way of relief from the humidity, even with a northwest wind. Instead, mainly afternoon showers are storms are expected each day and high temperatures slowly climb back into the upper 80s and lower 90s by the weekend.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 79°
Fayetteville
Mostly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Decatur
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 71°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events