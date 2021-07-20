Heavy rain, flood threat continues Tuesday

The Flash Flood Watch originally issued for North Alabama Monday morning was extended to remain in effect until 10 PM Tuesday. This is due to additional heavy rain this afternoon and evening on top of already saturated conditions from the previous 3 days of heavy rain. Many areas in North Alabama have recieved between 3-5" rain fall since Saturday.

The concern is that a stagnant front remains close enough to our area to tap into the tropical moisture and produce heavy rain with any showers or storms that form Tuesday.

The front will gradually sag to our south by Wednesday lowering the coverage of showers and storms. Once this front finally clears North Alabama entirely, there's not much in the way of relief from the humidity, even with a northwest wind. Instead, mainly afternoon showers are storms are expected each day and high temperatures slowly climb back into the upper 80s and lower 90s by the weekend.