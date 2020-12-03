Heavy Rain Enters Tonight

Clouds are coming in and so will the rain. High pressure slowly moves east, keeping a majority of the day dry. Clouds increase with several light showers possible in the later afternoon to early evening in northwest Alabama. Highs head to the middle 50s.

Tonight through early Friday morning, steadier, heavier rain develops. No storms are expected, but roads should be wet. Most of the rain pushes out Friday evening with total accumulations around 0.5" southeast, with 1.5" possible northwest.

Finally, at the tail end of this system, several snowflakes may fall late Friday night to early Saturday morning. At this time, no accumulation is expected, but as new information comes in, we will keep you updated.