Heavy rain ends overnight, quiet but breezy Sunday

Heavy rain and thunderstorms continue across north Alabama this evening. We are continuing to receive many reports across the areas of flooded roadways, particularly in parts of Limestone County as well as the Shoals metro area. Heavy rain will continue for the next several hours before coming to an end overnight. Flooding will remain a concern as well so long as the heavy rain continues to persist across the area. If you do not have to travel this evening, please stay at home. If you do, please use extreme caution and avoid any flooded roadways you encounter. The severe weather risk continues for the next couple hours, but remains very low at this time. Nonetheless, an isolated damaging wind gust remains possible through midnight tonight.

Things quiet for the rest of the overnight and into Sunday as well. We start off with mostly sunny skies, but clouds build back in throughout the day. Highs tomorrow will actually take place during the morning hours, as temperatures quickly drop throughout the day thanks to the cold front passing through. Tomorrow will also be very breezy. Winds behind the cold front will be upwards of 15 to 20 MPH gusting close to 30 MPH at times. Be sure to secure any outdoor holiday decorations that might blow away in the wind. Overnight lows Monday morning drop to near freezing. The new work week starts off on a cloudy and cold note. Highs will struggle to reach the mid 40s Monday. Monday also looks windy as well. Overnight lows Tuesday morning are well into the 20s. Our next weather maker is a quick hitting system that will bring a chance for light showers Thursday afternoon through Friday.