Heavy rain creates, keeps crews from fixing potholes

Public works crews in Madison and Huntsville know potholes are a problem and are waiting on the right time to fix them. John Hoar said for him they're no big deal.

"The streets that I follow are kind of the same ones, so if they don't have potholes I'm not going to notice," Hoar said.

Cryus Downey, on the other hand, isn't happy with the number of potholes he's seeing.

"I have to audibly apologize to my vehicle every time I hit a pothole. It's insane and frustrating," Downey said.

WAAY 31 talked to Huntsville Public Works Director Chris McNeese who said he understands the frustration, but the rain has put a hold on making permanent pothole repairs. Right now they're able to use a temporary fix that lasts 1-2 days, but they can't put out a lasting solution until conditions dry up and are at the right temperature. When that happens crews will be out 10 hours a day, five days a week catching up on filling potholes.

"The rain has only exasperated the issue. The issue has already existed," Downey said.

In Madison, crews took advantage of the dry weather this week and are all but caught up on fixing potholes. Madison Public Works Crew Chief Mike Gentle told WAAY 31 they put out five tons of the permanent pothole mix on Hughes Road, Wall Triana, Madison Blvd, Palmer Road, Mill Road, Gooch Lane, Eastview, and some residential roads.

"We've been on top of it. We're in really good shape here in the city of Madison right now with potholes, but we do know there's going to be more popping up and more rain coming in. We're also going to have a freeze next week," Gentle said.

The temperature also affects how quickly potholes are fixed because the permanent filling is a hot mix that can't be put out if temperatures get into the low thirties.