Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Watch - Flash Flood Watch - Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts

Heavy rain causes sinkhole on Morgan County property

A Lacey’s Spring homeowner is dealing with a sinkhole on their property.

Posted: Feb 12, 2020 1:34 PM
Posted By: Shosh Bedrosian, Ashley Thusius

Photo Gallery 3 Images

A homeowner in Morgan County is dealing with a sinkhole on their property due to the heavy rain over the last couple of months.

The property is on Lakeshore Drive in Lacey’s Spring. Neighbors say the issues began in late December of 2019 because the ground is so saturated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 62°
Florence
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 62°
Fayetteville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 61°
Scottsboro
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events