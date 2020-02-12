Photo Gallery 3 Images
A homeowner in Morgan County is dealing with a sinkhole on their property due to the heavy rain over the last couple of months.
The property is on Lakeshore Drive in Lacey’s Spring. Neighbors say the issues began in late December of 2019 because the ground is so saturated.
Related Content
- Heavy rain causes sinkhole on Morgan County property
- Heavy rain arrives tonight
- Heavy rain returns Sunday
- Morgan County sheriff seeks 3 on meth, stolen property charges
- Heavy rains cause Lawrence County sewer overflow
- Heavy rain impacts Madison County road projects
- Heavy Rain & Thunder Likely Friday
- More Heavy Rain Likely Monday
- Morgan County deputies wreck update
- Morgan County honors fallen officers
Scroll for more content...