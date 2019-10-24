Heavy rain brings flooding risk into the weekend

Prepare for the rain now to save yourself some time in the morning. Rain boots, a jacket, and an umbrella are all in order with the heavy rain all day. This rain will be more than just inconvenient. With a few inches expected in the Shoals, we'll be monitoring the risk for standing water and even flash flooding.

The good news? Saturday brings a bit of a breather from the rain. There's no outlined risk for severe weather, but we can see a few showers and the occasional thunderstorm Saturday morning and afternoon while the steady, heavy rain takes a break. It picks back up Saturday evening though, when the cold front begins passing through North Alabama. In between the rain Friday night and Saturday night, expect breezy conditions, too.

Finally, the rain pulls eastward and Sunday will be a fairly salvageable day across the region. Temperatures are seasonable, with highs near 70 and lows in the 50s. By the end of next week, (think Halloween and the day after), some data sources are keying in on a BIG cool down, so we'll be monitoring that as well.