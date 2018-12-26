Clouds continue today, rain holds off until Thursday

Clouds hang thick for this Wednesday after Christmas. A southeast wind will keep temperatures relatively mild - in the upper 50s by the afternoon. Tonight, occasional showers work their way in from the south. The wind intensifies and gusts approaching 30 mph are in the forecast.

We'll wake up to more of the same on Thursday and the heavier rain and storms arrive by the afternoon. Expect rain to start in the Shoals by 2 PM, Huntsville by 4 PM, and Sand Mountain by 7 PM.

Stronger storms should stay farther to the south, but that doesn't mean we won't have issues of our own. The ground is saturated and we're already above average with the rainfall for the year and month. An additional 2 to 3 inches for most of the Valley means ponding on the roads, standing water in low-lying areas, and stream rises are all hazards we're tracking Thursday into Friday.

The heavier rain tapers by Friday afternoon, but scattered showers return for Saturday afternoon. By New Year's Eve, rain coverage increases and the midnight hour will likely feature widespread rain and chilly temperatures.