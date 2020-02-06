Heavy rain brings flooding back to Creekwood Park

With the heavy rain on Wednesday came flooding in various places in the Tennessee Valley, including routine spots, like Creekwood Park in Madison.

"I mean you couldn't even tell there is a park down there. It looks like a lake with trees sticking out," said nearby resident Ann Myers.

Myers and her family have lived near the park for about eight years. She said while she and her neighbors are used to seeing the park take on water, it appears to be flooding more often.

"It's been flooding a little bit more frequently. I never remembered the water coming up so high. So that was kind of surprising," said Myers.

According to National Weather Service data, Indian Creek crested at about 8.58 feet around noon on Thursday, which put it at minor flood stage. Normally the creek flows at 3.5 feet.

Myers said she's not sure if there's anything that can be done about the flooding, but thinks the City of Madison should consider dredging the creek.

""Because maybe through the years, the dirt is washing into the riverbed. I like to think that. I hope it's not because of an excess amount rain," said Myers.