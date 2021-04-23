Heavy rain and thunderstorms return Saturday, monitoring severe threat

North Alabama will be cloudy today but some peeks of blue skies and sunshine are expected throughout the afternoon. Southeast winds keeps temperatures a little bit warmer despite Friday's cloud cover.

We've seen a few sprinkles, light showers this morning but for most areas rain holds off through tonight. Widespread rain will overspread the area after midnight through sunrise Saturday morning. Some embedded thunderstorms are possible but nothing strong or severe is expected through lunchtime Saturday. The concern Saturday will be the afternoon into the early evening. If North Alabama is able to destabilize after the morning rain, a second round of storms could bring a few strong to severe storms by mid-afternoon Saturday. The primary hazard with the second round of storms will be damaging winds and hail. SPC had placed areas south of Tennessee River in Slight Risk for severe weather (2 out of 5 level) and for the rest of North Alabama in Marginal Risk (1 out of 5 level)

The heaviest rain and highest rain totals will be south of us, too. That being said, we'll pick up about an inch of rain with this next system with higher totals(closer to 2") in areas that see multiple or stronger storms.

The rain leaves just in time for a pleasant end to the weekend on Sunday. Temperatures climb through the beginning of next week and we'll be in the lower 80s from Monday through Wednesday. There's another cold front heading for us by early Thursday, though. It'll bring the next round of rain and storms to end the week. It's still VERY early to nail down any specific risk for severe weather with this system, but it's one that bears watching in the coming days.