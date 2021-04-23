Clear

Heavy rain and thunderstorms return Saturday, monitoring severe threat

A warmer finish to the workweek with highs near 70 Friday afternoon. It will be cloudy today but the heavy rain and thunderstorms hold off until early Saturday morning.

Posted: Apr 23, 2021 7:57 AM
Updated: Apr 23, 2021 8:22 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

North Alabama will be cloudy today but some peeks of blue skies and sunshine are expected throughout the afternoon. Southeast winds keeps temperatures a little bit warmer despite Friday's cloud cover.

We've seen a few sprinkles, light showers this morning but for most areas rain holds off through tonight. Widespread rain will overspread the area after midnight through sunrise Saturday morning. Some embedded thunderstorms are possible but nothing strong or severe is expected through lunchtime Saturday. The concern Saturday will be the afternoon into the early evening. If North Alabama is able to destabilize after the morning rain, a second round of storms could bring a few strong to severe storms by mid-afternoon Saturday. The primary hazard with the second round of storms will be damaging winds and hail. SPC had placed areas south of Tennessee River in Slight Risk for severe weather (2 out of 5 level) and for the rest of North Alabama in Marginal Risk (1 out of 5 level)

The heaviest rain and highest rain totals will be south of us, too. That being said, we'll pick up about an inch of rain with this next system with higher totals(closer to 2") in areas that see multiple or stronger storms. 

The rain leaves just in time for a pleasant end to the weekend on Sunday. Temperatures climb through the beginning of next week and we'll be in the lower 80s from Monday through Wednesday. There's another cold front heading for us by early Thursday, though. It'll bring the next round of rain and storms to end the week. It's still VERY early to nail down any specific risk for severe weather with this system, but it's one that bears watching in the coming days.

Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 49°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 45°
Decatur
Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 46°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 46°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 525049

Reported Deaths: 10824
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson757291498
Mobile40509800
Madison34201497
Tuscaloosa25469445
Montgomery24106574
Shelby23257245
Baldwin20815303
Lee15694167
Calhoun14391313
Morgan14183276
Etowah13728350
Marshall12043221
Houston10442280
Elmore10001202
Limestone9872149
Cullman9524191
St. Clair9519236
Lauderdale9301235
DeKalb8780184
Talladega8124174
Walker7160277
Autauga6819107
Jackson6770110
Blount6563133
Colbert6244133
Coffee5438113
Dale4780111
Russell432639
Franklin422081
Chilton4161111
Covington4090116
Tallapoosa3948149
Escambia390475
Dallas3530150
Chambers3527121
Clarke347760
Marion3083100
Pike306776
Lawrence297796
Winston273272
Bibb257362
Marengo248261
Geneva246375
Pickens233459
Barbour228956
Hale219575
Butler214368
Fayette210761
Henry188244
Cherokee183245
Randolph178841
Monroe174440
Washington166238
Macon156849
Clay150956
Crenshaw149857
Cleburne147341
Lamar139834
Lowndes138053
Wilcox125627
Bullock122340
Conecuh109828
Perry107726
Sumter103632
Coosa103128
Greene91534
Choctaw58924
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 839841

Reported Deaths: 12130
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby935471600
Davidson88371927
Knox49996626
Hamilton43575488
Rutherford42477424
Williamson27637215
Sumner23591345
Montgomery19799224
Wilson18569230
Out of TN1804895
Unassigned16945133
Sullivan16318287
Blount15240194
Bradley14701148
Washington14291244
Maury13286170
Sevier13222175
Putnam11227173
Madison10913241
Robertson9645130
Anderson8657172
Hamblen8528171
Greene7777152
Tipton7257101
Coffee6845121
Dickson6765109
Cumberland6624128
Carter6502156
Bedford6458129
Gibson6430145
McMinn640097
Roane6216103
Jefferson6098124
Loudon603869
Hawkins5841106
Lawrence583786
Monroe574995
Warren552681
Dyer5380104
Franklin510588
Fayette495576
Obion450696
Cheatham448555
Cocke445198
Lincoln432563
Rhea431875
Marshall413958
Campbell411262
Weakley404464
Giles396499
Henderson374976
Macon359077
Carroll358682
White356468
Hardin352866
Hardeman347264
Lauderdale315144
Henry313175
Marion311047
Claiborne309373
Scott306145
Overton299061
Wayne294534
Hickman281146
McNairy278554
DeKalb276553
Smith275339
Haywood268661
Grainger260049
Trousdale249322
Morgan246739
Fentress238747
Johnson234538
Chester210751
Bledsoe210311
Crockett202048
Polk200924
Unicoi196849
Cannon189731
Union187234
Grundy178434
Humphreys175722
Lake169526
Sequatchie167228
Benton163440
Decatur157739
Lewis156826
Meigs136124
Stewart131328
Jackson130935
Clay109931
Houston108833
Perry105728
Moore100317
Van Buren83823
Pickett75724
Hancock56112

