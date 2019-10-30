Heavy rain and thunderstorms into Halloween, dry by Trick-or-Treating

Periods of heavy rain will remain possible through Wednesday afternoon. Along with widespread rain some embedded thunderstorms will also be possible. There is enough shearing in the atmosphere that some damaging winds will be possible with any isolated strong to severe storms today and Thursday. Thankfully instability is low so the threat of damaging winds is very small.

Due to the tropical moisture tap from the Gulf of Mexico some flash flooding can occur through Thursday afternoon. Heavy rain will lower visibility and increase chances for hydroplaning from ponding on roadways. Take it slow and give yourself extra time when hitting the roadways. Rain will finally exit North Alabama by the mid to late afternoon with dry conditions for Halloween evening.

We will luck out this year for Trick-or-Treating by drying out but it will be chilly and windy at times. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s by 6:00 pm Thursday, combined with the winds it will feel much cooler.

Friday morning through this weekend our first freeze and or frost of the fall season will be possible each day. Take care of sensitive plants each night before heading to bed.