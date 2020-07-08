Heavy rain and gusty winds from Wednesday storms

Wednesday morning saw showers and storms develop just before sunrise west of I-65. This first round of storms slowly moved southeast through Colbert, Lawrence, Morgan Counties before finally exiting south out of Marshall County.

More showers and storms will increase in coverage for the second half of the day. With some daytime heating, storms develop during the afternoon. Even without an outlined risk for severe weather, stronger storms can produce gusty wind and heavy rain. In fact, flooding will be the concern with any of the more intense storms. Temperatures will be fairly seasonable with highs in the upper 80s and uncomfortably humid air means it can feel like lower triple digits at times.

A few showers and storms are possible again Thursday afternoon. By Friday, storms are in the forecast but the pattern shifts. Storms heading into the weekend will mainly be driven by a series of disturbances tracking out of the Midwest. At least a of couple of complexes of storms will be pushing out of the northwest starting Friday and continuing through at least Sunday. Expect rain and storms off and on through the weekend as a result. The chance for a strong to even severe storm exists over the weekend, as does the continued concern for flooding. Damaging wind is the risk with any severe storms.