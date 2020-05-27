Heavy rain Wednesday brings localized flood threat

A large upper level low pressure system centered to our west is funneling heavy rain from out of the south into North Alabama Wednesday. As the low pressure system approaches this afternoon, strong bands of thunderstorms will develop from south to north. Tapping into tropical moisture these storm bands will produce intense heavy rain.

The concern for this afternoon and evening is that these bands of intense rainfall could line up and track over the same locations for a long period of time. This is called training and this creates an elevated flash flooding threat. Thankfully these rain bands will begin to pick up forward easterly motion by the early evening, meaning less time training over the same locations.

More storms will be possible Thursday but the coverage and threat will be much lower than today. Rain chances stick around for one more day Friday but finally by this weekend North Alabama begins to dry and clear out.